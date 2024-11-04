Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 16.3% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.
SAP Stock Performance
SAP stock opened at $233.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $137.77 and a 12 month high of $243.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
