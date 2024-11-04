Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 16.3% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

SAP stock opened at $233.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $137.77 and a 12 month high of $243.01.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

