Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2,162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $263.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.59 and a 200-day moving average of $247.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $225.88 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

