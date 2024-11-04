Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.46. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

