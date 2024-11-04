Angeles Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 301,988 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $120.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.21.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

