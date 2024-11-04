Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

BSX opened at $83.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 11.26%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.