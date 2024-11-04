Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 810 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Boeing by 207.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 62.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Boeing by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:BA opened at $154.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.01. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.