Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.23). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. On average, analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $208.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 64.65%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $252,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $835,514.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $53,268.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at $402,328.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,571 shares of company stock valued at $403,502. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

