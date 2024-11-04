Analyzing Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) & Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -378.85% N/A -208.01% Marchex -8.60% -10.69% -8.12%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $9.84 million 0.10 -$62.06 million N/A N/A Marchex $49.91 million 1.54 -$9.91 million ($0.09) -19.55

Marchex has higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com.

Summary

Marchex beats Micromobility.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc., a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

