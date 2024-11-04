Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $3,354,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 45,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $319.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.90. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.52 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

