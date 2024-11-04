AMETEK (AME) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AMETEK (NYSE: AME) recently:

11/4/2024 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $186.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $219.00 to $221.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $201.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – AMETEK was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/18/2024 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.98. 232,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,833. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average of $168.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

