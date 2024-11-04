Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. Amcor also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. 17,811,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

