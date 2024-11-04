ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.70 Million

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $5,292.16 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 71.4% higher against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,692.31 or 1.00316247 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,574.27 or 1.00141319 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s genesis date was October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,240,533 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com.

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 1,330,240,533 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.00437435 USD and is up 391.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $21,447.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

