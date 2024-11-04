Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives C$6.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$6.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$6.59 and a twelve month high of C$9.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.96. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of C$819.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$851.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

