Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$21.75 to C$26.75 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.98.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,549. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.47 and a 52 week high of C$21.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 603.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

