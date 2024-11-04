Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lowered by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,997 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 1.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aflac worth $48,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 116.7% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 178.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $104.71 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Aflac’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

