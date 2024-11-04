9,712 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 288,093 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 642.2% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Down 1.9 %

AT&T stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

