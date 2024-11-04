675 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $206,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,494 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.2% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $330.00 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.57 and a twelve month high of $340.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.94 and its 200 day moving average is $297.15. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.