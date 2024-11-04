2,696 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 584,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $81.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.