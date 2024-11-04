2,434 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after buying an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after buying an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,575,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641,253 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,204,508 shares of company stock worth $802,654,666 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $41.13 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.60 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.