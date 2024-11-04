23,471 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.71.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.