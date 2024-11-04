21,450 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 122,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSE stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

