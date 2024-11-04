21,049 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,332,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 2,242,205 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 21.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,429,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 610,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 25.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,865,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $708.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $558.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCO. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.