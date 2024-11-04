17,494 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

DFUS stock opened at $62.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

