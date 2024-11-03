Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NYSE ZWS opened at $37.08 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.87%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $351,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,370. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $351,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,370. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,593 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

