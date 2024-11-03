Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,763.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,763.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,100 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YMAB opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

