Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xcel Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.
Xcel Energy Price Performance
XEL traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $66.69. 6,860,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 13.67%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Xcel Energy Company Profile
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.
