Worldcoin Trading 15.4% Lower This Week (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00002505 BTC on popular exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $183.96 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,030,578 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 601,311,479.0774084 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.76466031 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $146,646,156.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

