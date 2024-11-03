Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 934,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $226,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.12. 1,804,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,817. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.99 and a 200 day moving average of $236.11.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,097,806.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

