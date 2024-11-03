Wolverine World Wide’s (WWW) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,390.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

