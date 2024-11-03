WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 2,664,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,154,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 10.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 332.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

