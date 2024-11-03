Whitener Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of INTC opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

