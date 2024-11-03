Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $89.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

