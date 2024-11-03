Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $394,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

IYF opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.98. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $110.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

