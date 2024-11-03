Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $818.93 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $911.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $866.16. The company has a market cap of $777.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.