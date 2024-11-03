Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,286 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. M&G Plc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average of $172.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

