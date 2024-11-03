White Pine Investment CO Lowers Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

White Pine Investment CO cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

