White Pine Investment CO Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises about 3.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,338,307.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hari K. Avula sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $241,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,461. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,543 shares of company stock worth $5,751,870. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

