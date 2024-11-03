White Pine Investment CO Acquires 5,044 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $101.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

