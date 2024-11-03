Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 35,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 42,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Western Investment Company of Canada Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

