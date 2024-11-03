Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Toast comprises about 2.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $179,111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Toast by 2,889.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 3,701,893 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Toast by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after buying an additional 3,574,397 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,557,000 after buying an additional 3,445,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,517,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after buying an additional 1,604,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOST traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. 8,330,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,376. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -106.83 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,638,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,878 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $79,922.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 177,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,505.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,370,721 shares of company stock worth $37,996,988. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOST. Bank of America lifted their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.26.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

