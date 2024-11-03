Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.28 on Friday, hitting $154.59. 18,894,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,816,144. The company has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.00. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.42.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
