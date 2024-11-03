West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from West Coast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCZC opened at $38.25 on Friday. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

