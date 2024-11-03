Wells Fargo & Company Raises Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $68.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Incyte by 2.5% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 46,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $433,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,265,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,680,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

