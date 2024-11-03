Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Price

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.13.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,580.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,095 shares of company stock worth $8,876,548. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

