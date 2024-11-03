Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Invests $234,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chubb from $269.00 to $266.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.26.
Chubb Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $277.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.23 and a 200-day moving average of $270.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $215.54 and a 12 month high of $302.05.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
