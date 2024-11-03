Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Invests $234,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chubb from $269.00 to $266.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.26.

Chubb Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $277.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.23 and a 200-day moving average of $270.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $215.54 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.