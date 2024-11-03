Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $162.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

