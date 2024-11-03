W Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

W Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.5% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $114.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.