Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of VERX opened at $42.17 on Friday. Vertex has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.66 million. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $895,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,654.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $895,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,654.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $575,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,635 shares in the company, valued at $777,778.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,629,244 shares of company stock worth $64,039,589. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 637,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the first quarter valued at $12,043,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 25.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 361.3% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

