Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $650.13 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,006,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,629 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 4.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $650,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $7,171,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 432.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.41.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $38.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.49. 4,442,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,754. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $424.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.06 and a 200 day moving average of $311.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.