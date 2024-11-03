Venom One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Venom has a total market cap of $139.93 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Venom coin can now be purchased for $0.0762 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,246,274,568 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,246,092,494.8 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.07737031 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,038,906.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

